Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

After a busy night and morning, the severe weather threat has ended in the News 5 area. The Tornado Watch was allowed to expire for all areas.

The rain will continue to inch out of our area as we slowly clear out for the rest of the day. It will stay breezy with west winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Highs today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40’s north of I-10 with 50’s at the beaches.

At the beaches there is still a Small Craft Advisory in place through this afternoon with a High Surf Advisory. There is also a high risk for rip currents through at least Thursday.

Sunshine returns Thursday and sticks around through the week, weekend and into next week. Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 70’s through the weekend with upper 70’s expected next week with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.