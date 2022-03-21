MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A lovely afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. The wind is starting to pick up from the southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Quiet night with building clouds and humidity with lows in the low 60s tomorrow morning.

WEATHER AWARE TUESDAY EVENING -WEDNESDAY: A potent front is moving its way through the southern plains and Louisiana throughout the day Tuesday and are under a Moderate Risk (level 4/5) for severe weather. The jet stream is dipping south and proving the fuel to fire up a few possible strong tornadoes. That same system will be entering our region around 8 pm Tuesday night.

We could see a few strong tornadoes and/or damaging winds in southern Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Mobile, Washington, Clarke, Greene, George and Jackson County are under an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There is an elevated flooding risk in those communities with heavy rain anticipated along the line.

There is a Slight Risk of severe weather (level 2/5) for Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia [AL], Escambia [FL], Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County overnight Tuesday throughout the day on Wednesday. The risk for tornadoes is lower and if they happen to see one it would likely be weaker. Flooding will also be a potential with lingering rainfall throughout the day.

WHAT TO DO: Have multiple ways of receiving warnings, especially since this is an overnight event.

NICE END TO THE WEEK: Sunshine back by Thursday with a stretch of beautiful weather throughout this weekend with highs in the low 70s.