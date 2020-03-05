Severe Weather Chance Lessens this Evening on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain weather aware on the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening with the possibility of a few isolated strong or severe thunderstorms.

A stalled frontal boundary will remain situated along the Gulf Coast. This will be a focus from clouds and continued showers and thunderstorms. Storms will develop and move in a northeast direction. The highest rain chances will sit north I-10. Some of the rain will be heavy so a FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has lowered the severe weather outlook for the Gulf Coast from a SLIGHT RISK to a MARGINAL RISK. Although an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out, the threat of a widespread severe weather event is near zero.

Clouds will linger through Thursday as the area of low pressure races east. Morning showers will come to an end with some clearing by the evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 60s. Sunshine will make a welcomed return to the Gulf Coast for the end of the work week. Friday morning will start off seasonably chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Highs will rebound into the middle 60s.

The nice, dry weather will stick around through the weekend. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Rain chances will pick back up as we move into early next week.