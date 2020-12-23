Severe Threat Over; Turning Windy & Cold into Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The risk for severe weather has ended as the cold front moves east past our area. We’ll still see a few lingering showers through midday, but the trend will be clearing and turning COLD.

In fact, temperatures this morning were in the 60s, but this afternoon will see us in the lower to mid-40s. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect with winds gusting over 35 mph at times Thursday. Wind chill values will hover in the lower 30s all day long.

Cold air will settle in for Christmas Day. Temperatures will hover in the 20s Christmas morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s despite plenty of sunshine. A slow warming trend will begin this weekend and continue into next week. Another rain chance will arrive by the middle of next week ahead of New Year’s.