Settling into Drier Pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The slow-moving front has finally moved offshore. We’ll be looking at much nicer weather for the rest of the week into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Through around daybreak, though a brief passing shower can’t be completely ruled out right along the coast, but that chance is less than 10%.

For this morning we start mostly quiet and a bit cooler, and much cooler north of I-10. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity. Skies will stay sunny. Mornings will be pleasant in the days ahead with lows falling into the lower and middle 50s. The pattern will remain quiet into the weekend.

The unsettled weather returns next week. Several cold fronts will bring chances for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.