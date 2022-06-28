MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We anticipate a much more unsettled forecast for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay elevated with deeper moisture sliding in.

Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening. For areas that do not receive rain, temperatures will be slow to cool. Most of the region will end up in the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Wednesday. A few more showers will develop Wednesday morning along the coast.

With deeper moisture sliding into the region, we anticipate an uptick in the rain chances through the rest of the week. Morning, midday, and afternoon rain will be possible. Morning rain will favor the coast with afternoon storms favoring northern spots. Highs will run cooler with more clouds around. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

The pattern will continue through the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Rain chances will dial back a bit by the 4th of July.