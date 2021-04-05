Sensational Spring Weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sensational spring weather. I hope your week is off to a good start. Make sure you have the sunglasses today as we get sunny skies with highs near 75. Tonight will be another cool one, but we’ll only see lows dip to the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will be another nice one with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. For the remainder of the week, we’ll see highs near 80 and lows closer to 60, but rain chances will be on the rise. On Wednesday we get isolated showers before storms arrive Wednesday night. On Thursday and Friday, it’s a 30-40% chance for storms each day.