MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a wet and cloudy Monday, rain chances look to lessen as we move into Tuesday.

Scattered clouds will remain as showers and storms slowly wind down this evening. Temperatures mostly held down by rain will hold steady through the evening. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 70s. Winds will remain light.

Some drier air aloft will help to lessen the coverage over showers and storms for Tuesday. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for many locales. A south wind will continue through the day.

Rain chances will rise again through the end of the work week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another batch of drier air aloft will limit storm coverage again next weekend.