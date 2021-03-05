Seasonal with Increasing Rain Chances Late

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Friday! Today will be another pleasant one, but there will be changes through the day.

For the morning we start with chilly temperatures, mainly in the 40s, and mainly clear conditions.

Temperatures will warm nicely, and most will top out in the upper 60s to around 70. Clouds will increase though leading to a mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds start out of the north but will switch out of the south. Humidity will increase and then this afternoon will bring a slim chance for a shower.

Rain chances will increase tonight as our next system moves in from the west. Tonight, into early tomorrow will bring showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Past daybreak Saturday, the rain will move away as we return to a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s tomorrow.

We will turn chilly into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, however, temperatures will rebound to the mid and upper 60s Sunday with sunshine, light winds, and low humidity!

Next week will begin a warming trend. Highs will be around 70 Monday, then we’ll steadily warm to the upper 70s by mid-week! Also, rain chances look to remain low.