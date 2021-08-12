Seasonal Weather Continues; Tracking Fred

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Another day with more of the same! Today brings more afternoon showers and storms at 40%. Other than that, highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast. The rest of this week will feel like typical summertime with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s and a 40%-50% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Lows will hold steady in the mid 70s.

We continue to keep a close eye on Fred as it treks through the Great Antilles. The NHC track has Fred moving through the Florida Straits Friday and entering the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A turn to the northwest is expected and some strengthening is possible.

As of right now Fred is not an imminent threat here, but residents from the West Coast of Florida to the Mississippi Gulf Coast will need to pay attention. Some impacts from Fred may be felt Sunday through early next week depending on its exact track.