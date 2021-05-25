Seasonal Warmth with Sunny Skies

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure continues to remain the main influence of our weather. This morning begins comfortably with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible, but any fog won’t last long.

Expect another day with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for most of the region. At the coast highs will mainly range in the mid 80s aided by a steady onshore flow.

The weather will remain warm and sunny through most of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect just a few passing clouds through the end of the week. Our next front will roll in this weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, but neither day this weekend looks to be a washout.

In the tropics, things are quiet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories