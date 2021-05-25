Seasonal Warmth with Sunny Skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure continues to remain the main influence of our weather. This morning begins comfortably with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible, but any fog won’t last long.

Expect another day with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for most of the region. At the coast highs will mainly range in the mid 80s aided by a steady onshore flow.

The weather will remain warm and sunny through most of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect just a few passing clouds through the end of the week. Our next front will roll in this weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, but neither day this weekend looks to be a washout.

In the tropics, things are quiet.