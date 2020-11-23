Seasonal Today; Higher Rain Chances before Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The start to your work week looks lovely and a tad bit cooler with highs in mid-to-upper 60’s inland and near 70 degrees at the coast. Sunny skies will dominate with a north wind at around 5-10 mph.

We are looking at our next cold front and chance for rain on Wednesday. We are expecting to see showers and some thunderstorms ahead of this front. Some of this moisture could linger leading to a slight chance for showers Thanksgiving and Friday, but the rain chance only looks to be 20%. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will ramp back up into the weekend before a more significant cool down arrives into next week.

The tropics are mostly quiet with just one area we are tracking in the Atlantic. This has a low chance for development, and even if it does organize a little bit, it does not look to be a current threat to the United States. It is a good reminder that hurricane season runs until November 30.