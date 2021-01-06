Seasonal Today Before Storms Arrive Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast! We are halfway through the work-week. Today begins with quite a chill and it will be a cool day. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and low 60s which is seasonal. We begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Rain chances will begin to increase tonight as our next cold front approaches. The first half of tomorrow brings showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures before the front moves through will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will move away tomorrow afternoon into the evening and much cooler air will move in.

Friday and Saturday will both be dry, but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s while lows will be in the 30s, possibly close to freezing. A second system will arrive Sunday night into Monday. This will reinforce the cold air as we move into next week.