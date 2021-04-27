Seasonal Temperatures and Dry Skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our Tuesday begins with temperatures around 60 degrees and areas of patchy dense fog. Give yourself plenty of time for your commute just in case you run into some of that fog.

It’s going to be another mostly quiet and seasonal day by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east southeast and at the beach, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Tomorrow will be similar, but with a southerly flow there will be a little bit more in the way of cloud coverage, but rain chances remain low. By Thursday a few showers will be possible as highs remain in the 80s with lows mainly in the 60s.

A cold front will begin to move towards us by Friday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms, but the risk for severe weather at this point looks low. Rain chances look to trend lower this weekend, but there is still some uncertainty in the forecast so stay tuned.