Seasonal Sunshine with a Gradual Warm-Up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you will be a fan of today as it will be nearly a carbon copy. After another cool to chilly start, we’ll see highs will climb into the upper 60s with light breezes out of the east. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

The dry pattern will continue for Friday, but an upper-level ridge will begin to build over the southeast. This will trigger a warming trend. Highs will reach the middle 70s for Friday with a few fair-weather clouds. Middle and upper 70s are expected for the weekend with morning lows in the 50s. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Small rain chances will arrive early next week with our next cold front.

In the tropics, we are tracking two disturbances. One in the Caribbean and one east of the Bahamas. Both have a low chance of developing and neither pose a concern to the Gulf.

LATEST STORIES: