Seasonal Summer Weather Continues; Tracking the Potential Tropical Cyclone 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

The weather will stay consistent as we move through the workweek. Expect mostly dry and muggy mornings with storms developing after lunchtime. Within storms, there will be times of downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms topping off in the lower 90s. High humidity will lead to heat index values staying north of 100 each day for those that don’t find rain.

There won’t be any significant changes to our weather for the rest of the week, but by the end of the week into the weekend, we’ll see a bit more rain coverage each day at about 50%.

TROPICS – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six now moving through the eastern Caribbean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six will continue moving west and northwest over the next 48-72 hours. While over warm water, the system is forecast to become a tropical depression and potentially a tropical storm. If a tropical storm forms, it will be given the name Fred.

There will be a lot working against the system. The disturbance will be dealing with numerous landmasses on its trek, along with dry air. The current forecast calls for the storm to remain weak through the workweek. Long-term models bring the system towards the Florida Straits by the weekend. Uncertainty in the forecast increases by Saturday.

Right now this does not pose an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll continue to follow closely and keep you posted.