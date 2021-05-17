Seasonal Stretch with Warmer Days Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Monday morning Gulf Coast. Today begins quiet and fairly comfortably. Temperatures will warm steadily today and most will end up in the lower to mid-80s for daytime highs. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be out of the south. A few showers and pop-up thunderstorms will be possible today at a 20% chance. The best chance for any wet weather today will be west of I-65.

What we get today will be similar the next couple of days with the main difference being morning lows running warmer, in the mid to upper 60s as humidity increases.

At the beach, there will be a high risk for rip currents through the week due to prolonged southerly flow.

By the end of the week into the upcoming weekend, it looks like we’ll enter into a summer-like pattern as an area of high pressure builds in. This will result in even warmer temperatures and very low rain chances.