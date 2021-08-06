Seasonal Stretch Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Today is looking like a textbook summer day. We start today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most begin the day dry and mild. Clouds will build as we move through the morning into the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible with rain chances hovering around 30%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values climbing to near 100. A sea breeze at the coast will leave beach communities a few degrees cooler.

As we move through and past the weekend it’s going to be a lot of wash, rinse, and repeat weather-wise. Expect near-average temperatures and typical, summertime rain chances for the next five to seven days.

In the tropics, we continue to track two tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic. The one closer to the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing while the one in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of developing. Neither currently poses a foreseeable threat to the US, but we’ll continue to watch closely. The next two names on the list are Fred and Grace.