Seasonal Late May Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather won’t be changing much as we move through the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will rise steadily aided by lots of sunshine and an afternoon breeze out of the south. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. While our skies will stay mostly dry, a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out.

A weak front will slip into the region for the weekend. This will boost moisture levels enough to include a chance for pop-up showers and storms. This chance will continue through the holiday weekend and into Memorial Day. At this point it doesn’t look like any day through the Memorial Day weekend will be a washout. Highs will run close to norms with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

In the tropics, things are quiet.