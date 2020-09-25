Seasonal Into the Weekend; Taste of Fall Likely Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier air will keep rain chances less than 10% through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will run close to seasonable norms with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the middle and upper 80s. Winds will stay light with an afternoon sea breeze. Rain chances will begin to rise Sunday.

Our next cold front will arrive Monday leading to a few showers and storms. Currently, severe weather chances look low. This will usher in a cooler air mass as we head into the first week of October. Highs will reach the upper 70s starting Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next 5 days.