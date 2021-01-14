Seasonal and Sunny Today with Cooler Air Arriving Soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. As you head out the door reach for the jacket. Temperatures begin in the 30s. There could be some areas of fog and given the temperatures, freezing fog can’t be completely ruled out before daybreak in isolated rural, low lying areas. Be careful if you do run into some fog.

Any fog will quickly go away after sunrise and it will turn into a beautiful day. We’ll warm steadily and most will top out in the low to mid-60s with plenty of sunshine! The seasonal warmth will be short-lived though as a cold front will move in tonight.

A few showers in the overnight can’t be ruled out as the front moves in. Temperatures will be in the 40s before the front moves through. Clouds will clear for our Friday as we return to a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine will be in abundance during the afternoons Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will only top out in the mid-50s. Nights will be cold with overnight lows near freezing.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day we will be closer to seasonal averages as a warming trend will begin. By mid-week it will be mid-60s with overnight lows in the 40s.