Seasonal and Sunny MLK Jr. Day; Warming Trend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! As you begin your day and week, make sure you have an extra layer! Today begins cold, however, it won’t stay that way. Thanks to plenty of sunshine we’ll warm to near 60 degrees this afternoon which is very close to seasonal. Tonight will turn chilly again, but not quite as cold compared to this morning. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

As we move through the next few days the trend will be gradual warming. Tomorrow will see highs in the mid-60s, then it’s mid to upper 60s Wednesday as lows will be more-so in the 40s. A southerly flow of air will allow for higher moisture to work in for the second half of the week. This will bring slight rain chance Thursday and Friday as highs range in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s.

A weak front will move through this weekend to knock the temperature down a few degrees, but we’ll still stay above seasonal averages.