Seasonal Again Today Before Front Brings Changes Late Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be another seasonal day for the Gulf Coast. This morning begins mild with some pockets of patchy fog, but any fog will quickly mix out after sunrise. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. The forecast is looking similar for Friday.

Moisture will rise Friday afternoon as a front approaches the Gulf Coast. By Friday night the chance for showers and storms will increase. The forecast for Saturday is tricky as it will depend on the timing of the front.

A slower moving front will lead to scattered showers and storms being possible through the day Saturday while a quicker one will lead to drier air moving in by the afternoon. Highs will hold in the middle 80s. By Sunday into Memorial Day Sunday, drier air will filter in leading to a good amount of sunshine with at or just below seasonal temperatures.

Mostly quiet weather will continue through the middle of next week.

The tropics are quiet.