Seasonably warm weather ahead with small chance for afternoon showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few high clouds may move in overnight, but rain will stay far away. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average. Lows will range from the middle 50s in our inland communities with middle 60s closer to the coast.

A southeast breeze will pick up through the day Wednesday. This will lead to a high risk for rip currents along the coast. Skies will stay mostly sunny with some passing clouds. There will be a very slim chance for a late-day shower, but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Moisture will slowly rise along with the temperatures through the end of the week. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s by the weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s. We will include a daily chance for an afternoon shower Thursday through the weekend. The warming trend will likely roll into next week. Lower 90s are possible next Monday and Tuesday.