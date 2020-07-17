Seasonably warm days ahead, Rain chances staying low through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay mild as we move into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s inland and the upper 70s closer to the coast.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will dictate our weather pattern for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. We anticipate mostly sunny skies through most of the day Friday with a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits. There will be a small afternoon and evening rain chance at 10-20% through the weekend.

Rain chances will begin picking up slightly early next week. Average summertime heat will stick around with highs in the lower and middle 90s and morning lows in the mid-70s.