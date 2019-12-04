Seasonably cool tonight, Rain to wrap up the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our streak of dry days will continue, but rain looks to move in before the weekend arrives.

A few high clouds will move across the Gulf Coast from the northwest. We will leave rain out of the forecast with a light breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will run seasonably cool again. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 40s. Expect upper 40s near the coast.

We will look forward to another dry and seasonable day Thursday. We will ad in a few more clouds through the second half of the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s as winds begin to switch out of the southeast late in the day.

Our next rainmaker will arrive Friday in the form of a weak area of low pressure and trailing cold front. Expect cloudy skies to wrap up the work week with scattered rain and a few isolated storms. Extra clouds will linger into the weekend. Saturday will be mostly dry, but a few more showers will be possible Sunday and Monday.