Seasonable week with afternoon showers and storms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing a couple of isolated showers and storms forming along the sea breeze on our radar this afternoon, but as the evening goes on those will start to fade. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s to lower 80’s at the beaches under mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

Your Monday brings a little bit more rain than we saw today at around 40%. Other than that, highs will be in the low-to-mid 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast.

This pattern sticks around through the week with around a 40% chance of rain every day and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s. We are watching two areas in the tropics…neither of them are imminent threats to our neighborhood, but we will continue to watch and keep you updated!