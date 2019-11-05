Seasonable until a front arrives Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, hopefully, it was a good start to the work-week.

It will be another cool start to the day, but it won’t be cold. Cool temperatures will be replaced by mild ones as we’ll head for the lower and middle 70s for daytime highs, which is seasonable. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, but today is mostly dry.

There is a small 10% chance for a few showers for those that are east of I-65.

Tonight builds on the forecast from the last few nights. It will be cool, not cold. Lows will be a few degrees warmer than this morning. We start tomorrow in the middle 50s.

Seasonable temperatures continue tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s. Some may reach the upper 70s though. Rain chances remain low, but a shower east of I-65 can’t be ruled out.

Changes will be on the way for Thursday. The early half of the day will be warm with a handful of isolated showers. In the afternoon and evening a cold front will be on the way.

This front will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms. The front will likely move through sometime Thursday night into Friday morning. After the front moves through the trend will be clearing and cooling.

Highs on Friday will only reach the 60s, however how warm it gets will determine when the front moves through. It could be a situation where we reach our high temperature in the morning like last Friday.

On Saturday morning it’s lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s and highs only reach the lower 60s. At least skies will be filled with sunshine. On Sunday it’s a little warmer with upper 60s, but the day starts in the 40s.

Monday brings similar weather, however, another front arrives into Tuesday to reinforce chilly temperatures. There’s a chance the front next week brings us our coldest temperatures so far this season. Stay tuned!

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way.