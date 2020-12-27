Seasonable tonight, warming trend through mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today started our warming trend with highs reaching right where we should be this time of year in the lower 60’s. Lows will be seasonable as well in the mid-to-upper 40’s along the coast and upper 30’s and lower 40’s inland. There will be a south wind around 5 mph becoming calm overnight with mostly clear skies.

Your Monday continues our warming trend with highs in the mid-60’s across the board and mostly sunny skies. We will continue to see a warming trend through mid-week with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Wednesday through your New Year’s Eve we are expecting active weather ahead of our next cold front. Once that clears out later Thursday evening, cooler temperatures will arrive with the new year.