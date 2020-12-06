Seasonable tonight, Sunday showers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight will be a little warmer than last night, but still chilly! Lows will sink to the upper 30’s and lower 30’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 40’s at the coast. Some spots right on the water could hit the lower 50’s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a calm wind.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and then after around noon, there is a 40% chance that shower finds you. We are not expecting many thunderstorms or severe weather. After the rain moves out tomorrow night, next week will be cooler and drier with lows in the 30’s and 40’s and highs in the 50’s and 60’s. You will be able to put that umbrella away because there will be plenty of sunshine!