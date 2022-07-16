MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

A few showers and storms are possible along the coastline this morning, but most places will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies will last into the afternoon with highs reaching into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the region. Some scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon with a 40 percent chance for today. Tonight, a few clouds will stick around the viewing area with temperatures dropping into the low- to mid-70’s.

The next several days will bring a rinse and repeat forecast. A couple showers will be possible during the first half of the day, but the majority of the rain will come in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay very seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s through the end of the work week. Along the beaches, there is a low risk of rip currents over the next few days, but it will be smart to check radar throughout the day as summertime pop-up storms are possible.