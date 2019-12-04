Seasonable temperatures with clear skies today, rain coming Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Today will be right on the money with seasonable temperatures. Our forecast highs are in the mid-60’s which is right where we should be this time of year. The sunshine will stick around today with continued low humidity!

Tonight lows will dip back into the extreme upper 30’s for a few, but most of us will keep the low-to-mid 40’s. The good news is we will avoid freezing temperatures.

Expect a little warmer of a day on Thursday with a couple of more clouds in the sky. Friday is when our pattern shifts with an approaching cold front. Ahead of this, expect showers at around 60% coverage. Currently it does not look like too many thunderstorms are going to be associated with this system since it is weak.

The first half of your weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 60’s, mostly cloudy skies, and little rain chance. As we move into Sunday through Tuesday our rain chances bump up due to a stalled frontal boundary. Highs will stick in the 70’s.