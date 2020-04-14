Seasonable temperatures expected as we move through this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will be cooler overnight with mostly clear skies. Low humidity will stick around as overnight lows fall back into the lower 50s. Temperatures will be a touch cooler inland where some spots may fall into the upper 40s. Expect slightly milder conditions at the coast.

A weak disturbance will move from west to east along that stalled front in the Gulf. This will lead to a slow increase in clouds late in the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the end of the day. There will be a slim chance for an evening and overnight shower. Cooler air will settle in for the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s with lows falling into the 40s.

Moisture will begin to increase by the end of the week as our next weather disturbance takes shape. Temperatures will climb closer to 80. Showers and isolated storms will be possible this weekend.