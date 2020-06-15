Seasonable, Sunny, and Mostly Dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning everyone, hopefully your day and week is off to a good start. As you head out the door you won’t find any issues weather wise. We start quiet with temperatures near 70. We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds today with sunshine winning out. Temperatures will warm to the lower 90s, but with a light north wind, the humidity won’t make it unbearable. Stay cool if you plan on being outside for a while though. Rain chances are low, it’s only a 10% chance a shower finds you. Tonight it’s mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. The weather we get today will more or less carry over through most of the week meaning a lot of wash, rinse, and repeat.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for at least the next 5 days.

