Seasonable Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we saw a few showers down by the coast but the rest of the day there is no chance of rain in the forecast!

This morning we will see a few clouds but turning into mostly sunny this afternoon. We will be in the upper 70s with dry conditions.

It is going to feel rather rather nice outside this afternoon. That North wind is pumping in the dry air. We will see speeds around 5-10 mph turning calm later this evening.

Our next system moves in Wednesday and that is where we will see our next rain chance. We will be watching it for any thunderstorm potential, but severe weather looks unlikely. We will keep you updated as we get closer!