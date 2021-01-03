Seasonable Sunday Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Welcome to the first weekend of 2021! We have a lovely forecast in store for you. We have a sunny and seasonable Sunday ahead and then a stretch of beautiful conditions over the next few days.

Temperatures this morning were in the upper 30s and low 40s. Throughout the day we have sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Down by the coast there is still high risk for rip currents. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler in the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies. For the first half of your work week we will have highs in the 50’s and 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Our next rain chances comes after midweek.