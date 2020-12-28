Seasonable start, warmer afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are a tad bit warmer starting out your work week with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is no chance of the rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow.

Those clear skies are sticking around for your Monday with temperatures reaching near 66 degrees across the board with winds out of the south at 5 mph. We will see a gradual warming trend through the first half of this week.

We are tracking potential for severe weather on Thursday as our next system passes through. All of our region is under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level 2/5 threat with the main risk being damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. We could see isolated strong and potentially severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday starting at 10 am and ending ion the late evening hours.

Overall there will be widespread rain coverage and clearing overnight into New Years Day. Then looking forward to a cool down behind the front with a high of 55 degrees on Friday!