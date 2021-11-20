Seasonable start, plenty of sunshine this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! A pleasant start to our day with temperatures around the low to mid 40’s. A warmer afternoon with highs in the low 70’s today and mid-70’s for tomorrow.

Mostly sunny skies for this weekend with no chance of rain! Another front slowly approaching the region by Sunday afternoon. We anticipate a few more clouds around for the second half of the weekend. The next cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a few showers.

Skies should become sunny by Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. The coolest day next week will be Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Another warm-up will come in time for Thanksgiving.