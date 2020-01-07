Seasonable now, rain late-week, then possible severe weather Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning! Our forecast headlines include a weak cold front moving through this morning, sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon and tomorrow, a warming trend to end the week, then thunderstorms and possibly severe weather on Saturday.

Let’s start with today.

The day starts on the cool side, but an extra layer may be needed. Instead of warming up steadily today, we won’t warm up too much from where the day begins. This is thanks to a weak cold front that is moving across the southeast today. In the early morning, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but by mid-morning, any rain is gone, then we go back to sunshine. Highs today will be seasonable, in the lower and middle 60s.

With the frontal passage, it will turn into a clear and chilly night. By midnight we’ll be falling through the 40s and we’ll eventually bottom out in the middle 30s along I-10, near 40 at the coast, and we could approach freezing farther inland.

Tomorrow will look like a carbon copy of the weather today. That means sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Changes will arrive by Thursday though. While the first half of the day will be cool, the afternoon temperatures will warm to almost 70. A warm front will move in from the Gulf and by Thursday night into Friday we’ll get scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

We are closely keeping an eye on Saturday. A strong cold front and low pressure will be moving across the South. On Friday, it will be to our west, but on Saturday, it moves into our neighborhood. The storm prediction center has highlighted most of Mississippi in Alabama in a day 5 convective outlook in the 30% region. This means that based on this outlook some severe weather is likely to occur within the area highlighted. Being this far in the future there are things that could change with this outlook, so it’s not a guarantee we’ll see severe weather at this point, but it is something to watch. Storm timing and specific threats are still unknown with this being a long-range forecast. Continue to keep your eye on Saturday. We’ll continue to update you on the latest with this outlook.

By Sunday any rain is gone and it will be slightly cooler, however, and cool air won’t last long as more unsettled weather will kick off the work-week.