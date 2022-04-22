MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mother Nature is giving us some of her best weather. This looks to continue into the weekend with rain chances holding off until early next week.

Steady breezes out of the southeast will continue as we press ahead into the evening. Skies look to remain mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few clouds will dot the skies around sunrise Saturday.

High pressure will remain in firm control of our weather pattern through the weekend. Overall, temperatures will remain quite seasonable. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s with the warmer temperatures inland.

A cold front will approach the region Monday night into Tuesday. Thankfully, we do not anticipate strong or severe storms. Temperatures will drop a bit by next Wednesday.