Seasonable night ahead, Next cold front arrives Monday evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier, more stable air has settled into the Gulf Coast leading to scattered clouds, no rain, and seasonable temperatures. This looks to continue into the weekend, but a cold front is marching our way for Monday.

The evening and overnight forecast for the Gulf Coast is looking quiet and tranquil. Temperatures will ease down after sunset remain close to seasonal norms. Under a partly cloudy sky and light, variable winds, overnight temperatures will fall back into the lower and middle 60s. Coastal areas will see lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be another nice day. Expect sunshine with passing, fair-weather clouds through the day. Temperatures will warm nicely into the middle 80s. A south wind will develop by the afternoon. Moisture will increase for some of us Sunday leading to a few afternoon storms. The best chances will fall east of I-65. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The next big weathermaker will be a cold front slated to move through the region Monday night. There will be a few storms, but severe weather chances are looking low. This will usher in a cooler and drier air mass. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows dropping into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Another front will move through Thursday. No rain is expected with this one. This will reinforce below-average temperatures. This will stick with us through next weekend.