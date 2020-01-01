Seasonable New Year’s Day, then Thunderstorms Tomorrow

Happy New Year Gulf Coast!

A dry air mass continues to hang out over us which will lead to a dry and seasonable start to the New Year. The day starts clear with a chill in the air. Also, in low lying areas temperatures near freezing and some patchy frost will be possible. Bundle up! We stay chilly through mid-morning, but by the afternoon we’ll warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs.

The first half of the day brings a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, but clouds will stream in from the west as the day goes on. The rain stays away during the daytime hours, but rain chances will rise by tonight. It will also be much warmer tonight with lows only falling into the lower 50s.

We are tracking our next cold front. This will bring isolated showers early Thursday and thunderstorms late in the day Thursday. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rain will linger through Friday, but it will be turning cooler with a clearing trend by later in the day. By Saturday, sunshine returns, but so do much cooler temperatures. Highs will hover in the 50s this weekend with lows in the 30s.