Seasonable Labor Day, Eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We are looking at a great evening and night ahead with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. We did isolated coastal showers and storms this afternoon that will fade as the sun sets this evening.

Most will start off dry for Labor Day, but by the afternoon, a few could see a shower or thunderstorm. It does not look like a washout…only 30% chance, so no need to cancel those outdoor plans, just be sure to check the radar! Highs tomorrow will stick in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

TROPICS: In the tropics, Hurricane Larry is an impressive storm that is churning away in the Atlantic. It is expected to continue to develop, but the good news is, it is not a current threat to the United States, with the exception of higher surf along the East Coast of the U.S.. Moving closer to our neighborhood, we are tracking a disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula. NHC is giving this a low 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. It looks like wind shear will keep it from developing through Labor Day, but we could see conditions marginally improve by midweek. A cold front that will be moving through will likely steer whatever the system becomes, if it does develop. Regardless, tropical moisture will likely stream into our area which would increase our rain chances midweek.