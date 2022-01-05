Seasonable day, showers return Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

After starting out in the 20’s yesterday, we are much more seasonable this morning with most north of I-10 starting in the upper 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s near and south of I-10. We are starting dry as well with a quiet radar and a few clouds around.

Throughout the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps continuing to rebound into the low-to-mid 60’s this afternoon. The winds will shift back to southerly this afternoon which will bring in a little more humidity for the second half of the day.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with most staying dry. Early Thursday morning as a weak cold front approaches, we will see a handful of showers. As the front moves through, scattered showers will be possible at around 30-40% chance. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder but it will be mainly just rain showers. Highs tomorrow nearing 70 degrees.

After that front clears our area Thursday afternoon, we will clear out for Friday with cooler temps. Most will stay dry for Saturday with just a 20% chance of rain with warming temps. Sunday brings our second cold front that will bring showers and a few thunderstorms. This will clear out Monday morning ushering cooler and drier air to start the week.