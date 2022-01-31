Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start off this morning seasonable and dry. The radar is clear and will stay that way today. Temps right now are starting in the 30’s and 40’s for most with a few clouds around.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid 60’s which is right where we should be this time of year. No rain chance today….Just a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, lows will be more mild in the mid-to-upper 40’s with 50’s near the coast.

Heading into the rest of the week, we continue our warming trend with temps in the upper 60’s midweek. We also bring back rain chances late Tuesday though Friday morning as our next system approaches. We will have to watch for the potential of some strong storms Wednesday and Thursday, which look to be the wettest days. Once that front moves through, we clear out and cool down for next weekend.