Seasonable and Soggy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be a soggy and seasonable day along the Gulf Coast.

During the first half of the day, temperatures will be on the chilly side, but at least it won’t be freezing. By the afternoon most will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Farther inland, highs may only manage the middle 50s, which is still seasonable.

Rain chances increase as the day goes on. A cold front will move in from the west. The best chance for rain today will be in the afternoon and evening. The chance rain finds you is 80%. Most will pick up a half inch to an inch and a half. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but we are not expecting severe weather.

Heading into the overnight, rain chances will begin to decrease as the front moves away. Tomorrow may begin with a stray lingering shower, however, by the afternoon we are back to sunshine.

Instead of cooling back down after the front moves away, this front will reinforce seasonable temperatures. This is because our winds will be westerly and not northwesterly. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday will bring perfect chamber of commerce weather. The day starts in the upper 30s and with sunshine, highs will reach the lower 60s. The Senior Bowl and the first parade of the season forecast is looking fantastic.

To end the weekend, the weather is looking mostly dry and seasonable, but some moisture will move in from the south. By the afternoon a stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially at the coast. On Monday we keep a tiny rain chance, but there should also be a decent amount of sunshine.

Through next week temperatures will go on a gradual warming trend. This will eventually spell highs in the upper 60s by Wednesday, but it comes with showers.