Seasonable and Mostly Dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weak front will move through our area today. This front doesn’t have much moisture to work with, so we will leave the afternoon rain chance at less than 10%. Expect a mostly sunny sky during the morning to become a partly sunny sky by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Even though it will be toasty, the low humidity won’t make it too unbearable. Still make sure you stay cool and hydrated if you plan to be outside for a while.

We won’t see many changes to our weather for the rest of the week. An upper-level low to our northeast will help pull in dry air. Expect mostly dry skies to persist through the rest of the week. Rain chances will stay at less than 10%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs around 90 and lows just shy of 70. Summer begins Saturday at 4:43 PM CT.

The tropics are mostly quiet, but there’s a small chance we could see development off the Carolina Coast as a weak area of low pressure approaches the coast. This does not pose a threat here and there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf.