Seasonable afternoon, warming trend early this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast@ Lows this morning will dip to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s right along the beaches. This is a vast difference to the temperatures we are seeing this afternoon in the low 60s. It is a great boating day with calm waters and winds.

Those clear skies will stick around for your Monday with temperatures reaching near 66 degrees across the board with winds out of the south at 5 mph. We will see a gradual warming trend through the first half of next week.

We are tracking potential for severe weather on Thursday as our next system passes through. We could see isolated strong and potentially severe thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday. Overall there will be widespread rain coverage and clearing overnight into New Years Day. Then looking forward to a cool down behind the front with a high of 53 degrees on Friday!