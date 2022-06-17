MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Exceptional heat continues to grip the Gulf Coast with heat advisories in effect again for Saturday.

After another scorcher on the Gulf Coast, temperatures will be very slow to cool through the evening and into the night. A few clouds will remain with overnight lows falling into the middle 70s. Coastal communities will not fall below 80.

Heat advisories will remain in effect for Saturday. A weak cold front will approach from the north. This looks to bring a slightly better chance for a few afternoon storms. You will hope for rain Saturday with highs climbing into the upper 90s and low triple-digits. Heat index values will top off around 110°.

Sunday may be a touch drier, but the long-range forecast remains the same. Highs will remain well-above seasonal norms topping off in the upper 90s and low triple-digits. Rain chances will remain slim to none next week.