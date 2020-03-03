Scattered T’storms Today; Heavy Rain and Severe Weather Risk Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast. Forecast headlines include spring temperatures today and tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms today, and we’ll be WEATHER AWARE tomorrow.

It will feel more like a late spring day as temperature climb into the middle and upper 70s. That’s about ten degrees above average. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The best chances will lie across areas north of I-10. Thunderstorms that pop up ahead of the cold front might strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. There is also a small possibility one or a couple of those thunderstorms could become briefly severe. By the evening the risk for strong thunderstorms ends, but showers will linger as a front begins to stall out.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE on Wednesday. A nearly stationary front will likely sit along I-10. An area of low pressure will move from west to east along that front bringing a likelihood of rain and some thunderstorms. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy downpours will be the main weather hazards, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The area will likely see some heavy rain through the end of the day Wednesday. Rainfall totals will rain from 2-4”.

We’ll wake up to lingering showers on Thursday morning, however, the trend will be clearing. Clouds will move away and temperatures will take a slight dip. By Thursday afternoon it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s which is seasonable.

As we head into the Spring-Forward weekend we keep seasonable temperatures and there will be plenty of sunshine. Into next week we begin to warm up with a slight chance for rain returning Monday.